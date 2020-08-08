UCPS accepts applications for Citizens Advisory Committee for Diversity

MONROE – The Union County Board of Education is accepting applications through Aug. 21 to serve on its Citizens Advisory Committee for Diversity for the 2020-21 school year.

The committee will promote a school community that embraces acceptance as well as denounces and takes action against prejudice and discrimination.

The committee will be comprised of the following representatives:

• A rising junior or senior from each high school.

• A community member residing in each cluster.

• An administrator (principal or assistant principal) from each cluster.

• An employee from each cluster and from central services.

• Three representatives from the faith community.

Throughout the school year, the committee will work with the school board’s strategic planning, technology, and transportation committee and UCPS administrators.

Email applications to superintendent@ucps.k12.nc.us.