South Piedmont offers Associate in a Year program

MONROE – South Piedmont Community College is offering its first program that enables students to earn an Associate in Arts within a year.

Any high school graduate is eligible to enroll in the program. This fall’s inaugural class will be limited to 24 students at a tuition of $1,500 for the program. This first cohort will be provided a laptop, headset and internet hotspot.

“The AA in a Year provides access to education for working adults during a time when students wish to stay closer to home,” said Diane Paige, dean of arts and sciences. “The program is designed to enable college-bound students to continue their studies by creating a unique educational experience for students that takes the guesswork out of degree planning.”

Students enrolled in the fast-track degree program will be able to take two classes at a time during five week blocks, either online or in-person. The program begins Aug. 15 on Tuesday and Thursday evenings and on Saturday mornings to allow those with jobs to attend classes.

“Students get the experience of working in a tightly-knit cohort and working closely with faculty,” Paige said. “Additionally, the program is highly affordable, taught by engaging faculty and consists of fully transferable credits.”

Visit www.spcc.edu/associate-in-a-year to learn more about the program.

