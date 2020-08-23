You are here: Home / Education / Schools recognized for topping Gold Daisy School Award voting

Schools recognized for topping Gold Daisy School Award voting

Linda Hill (Move, Pack, Clean); Sandra Spivey (Spivey Insurance) and Lindsay Haynie (Dunkin’;award a check for $750 to Union Day School’s Sujin Hughes and Matthew Hamilton. Photo courtesy of Pivot PR

MONROE – Macaroni Kid, Dunkin’, Move Pack Clean and Spivey Insurance recognized Union Day School with the Gold Daisy School Award.

Residents voted on their favorite school in the spring with Union Day School topping out as the winner, earning $750. New Town Elementary finished in second place, earning $250.

Each school also rewarded a morning celebration complete with doughnuts and coffee provided by Dunkin’.

Matthew Hamilton, head of school at Union Day School, intends to use the winnings to support his teachers and staff while they navigate these uncharted waters this school year. He was thrilled to have the support of the community.

Rachael Weiss (Macaroni Kid) and Lindsay Haynie (Dunkin’) present a doughnut feast to Catherine Perry, principal at New Town Elementary. Photo courtesy of Pivot PR

