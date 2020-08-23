Schools recognized for topping Gold Daisy School Award voting

MONROE – Macaroni Kid, Dunkin’, Move Pack Clean and Spivey Insurance recognized Union Day School with the Gold Daisy School Award.

Residents voted on their favorite school in the spring with Union Day School topping out as the winner, earning $750. New Town Elementary finished in second place, earning $250.

Each school also rewarded a morning celebration complete with doughnuts and coffee provided by Dunkin’.

Matthew Hamilton, head of school at Union Day School, intends to use the winnings to support his teachers and staff while they navigate these uncharted waters this school year. He was thrilled to have the support of the community.