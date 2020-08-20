Poplin Elementary closes after positive COVID-19 tests

MONROE — Union County Public Schools has closed Poplin Elementary for students and staff from Aug. 20 to Sept. 7 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Students and staff will work remotely until Poplin Elementary reopens Sept. 8.
Several staff members may have been exposed to the virus, according to UCPS. The district is working with the two staff members and Union County Public Health to determine who has been in close contact with them.
State law prevents the district from publicly identifying the people.
Parents will receive a letter from the health department if a student had direct contact with the staff members. A school nurse or a health department staffer will follow up with the family.
UCPS will disinfect and sanitize impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Comments
Nancy Lowery says
Why wasn’t staff members tested? if they were wearing mask and social distancing how come the whole school has to shut down. Watch and see more schools will come up with the same crap. No one has been sick since March now all of a sudden 2 staff members at the same school are sick. The teachers didn’t want to come back to school so there you have it now they won’t be having school. Good job!!!