Poplin Elementary closes after positive COVID-19 tests

MONROE — Union County Public Schools has closed Poplin Elementary for students and staff from Aug. 20 to Sept. 7 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

Students and staff will work remotely until Poplin Elementary reopens Sept. 8.

Several staff members may have been exposed to the virus, according to UCPS. The district is working with the two staff members and Union County Public Health to determine who has been in close contact with them.

State law prevents the district from publicly identifying the people.

Parents will receive a letter from the health department if a student had direct contact with the staff members. A school nurse or a health department staffer will follow up with the family.

UCPS will disinfect and sanitize impacted areas of the building according to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.