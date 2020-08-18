Officer rescues choking elementary school student

WINGATE — A school resource officer rescued a choking child Aug. 17 at Wingate Elementary School.

A.J. Wallace, a deputy with the Union County Sheriff’s Office, was making his rounds about 7:40 a.m. when he noticed a teacher assisting a student who appeared to be choking.

Wallace placed the child in the proper position and after 12 abdominal thrusts, dislodged a piece of pear blocking the child’s throat.

“Our SROs wear many hats, not just that of a law enforcement officer,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said. “Having well trained first-responders in our schools not only is a crime deterrent but officers are there to help students and staff deal with all kinds of emergencies.”