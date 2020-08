RALEIGH — Richard Long III, of Monroe, was among 136 graduates that Campbell University‚Äôs Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law conferred Juris Doctor degrees upon in May.

Long received the honors of graduating cum laude.

An honors and awards convocation was held virtually May 29. He was among the Class of 2020 graduates who chose to participate in a private hooding celebration and photo opportunity held separately for each graduate and their families.