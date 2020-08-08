Kraftson named principal of Weddington High School

WEDDINGTON – Union County Public Schools has promoted Jeff Kraftson to the role of principal at Weddington High School.

Kraftson served as assistant principal of Porter Ridge High School this past year. He has more than 10 years of administrative experience within UCPS, including principal at Parkwood Middle from 2013 to 2019.

He also worked as an Exceptional Children’s teacher at Myers Park High School.

Kraftson succeeds Jay Jones, who was promoted to serve as UCPS’s director of school performance for middle schools.