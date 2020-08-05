Bention replaces Kiker on school board  

MONROE — The Rev. Jimmy Bention Sr., has returned to the Union County Board of Education.

At the recommendation of the Union County Republican Party Executive Committee, the school board appointed Bention to the at-large seat left vacant when Travis Kiker resigned in June.

Bention was sworn in Aug. 4 by Judge Jeff Carpenter. He will serve the remainder of the term until 2022.

The school board appointed Bention to serve as District 1 representative from June 2014 to December 2014.

Bention is an ordained elder in the Church of God in Christ. He is the pastor of the Metrolina Christian Center in Monroe and Temple Church of God in Christ in Rockingham.