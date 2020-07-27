Union Academy student wins national Beta Club competition

MONROE – Chinmay Singh, a Beta Club member at Union Academy, won first place in the National 10th Grade Math Competition.

Chinmay originally competed and received awards in February during the state convention in Greensboro. His victory at the state level provided an opportunity to compete at nationals.

The National Convention, originally planned to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, was canceled due to health and safety concerns stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. However, over 12,000 Junior Beta (grades 4-8) and Senior Beta (grades 9-12) represented their schools in the first National Beta Virtual Convention.

Beta Club promotes academic achievement, character, service and leadership among students.