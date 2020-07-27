Ivybrook Academy launches private kindergarten classes

WEDDINGTON – Ivybrook Academy has launched private kindergarten classes at eight of its campuses to fill a void created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The addition to the half day pre-school’s model will enable parents to provide an in-person kindergarten experience instead of only virtual teaching due to the continuing health crisis.

“The first day of kindergarten is usually a pivotal point in a child’s early education, but the pandemic is painting a new kind of picture for what the first day of kindergarten will look like for children this year,” founder Jennifer McWilliams said. “We thought hard about how to help families across the country, and we’ve created a private kindergarten curriculum that we believe will provide a solution for parents worried about how COVID could limit their child’s experience.”

Ivybrook Academy is headquartered in Weddington. The school’s curriculum combines time-tested teaching methods including Montessori, Reggio Emilia and Multiple Intelligence research.

Ivybrook launched the private kindergarten program July 16 at its Weddington campus and the classes filled up in less than a day. Ivybrook campuses in the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Ohio, and Texas are unveiling the same program.

Each campus is taking measures to ensure a safe and comfortable learning environment for students and staff. Steps include:

· Capping enrollment to encourage social distancing

· Daily contactless temperature checks for all staff and students

· Limiting building access to staff and students only

· Installing air purifiers that kill bacteria and viruses in each classroom

· Increased handwashing, cleaning and sanitizing procedures

Visit http://ivybrookacademy.com/ for details.