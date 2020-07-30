Autobell Car Wash helps students through college

CHARLOTTE – Autobell Car Wash presented 118 of its staff, including 10 from Union County, with scholarships toward the college or university of their choice, with the year’s gifts totaling $104,750.

Union County scholarship recipients, hometowns and the colleges of their choice are as follows:

Mason Cox, Indian Trail, Bluefield College

Landon Gault, Indian Trail, UNC Charlotte

Daniel McGinn, Indian Trail, Appalachian State University

Abrey Austin, Marshville, Central Piedmont Community College

Jack Hicks, Marvin, University of South Carolina

Mark Haithcox, Monroe, UNC Charlotte

McKenzie Meyer, Monroe, East Carolina University

Hannah Ohlson, Monroe, UNC Charlotte

Madison Ilch, Waxhaw, UNC Wilmington

Timothy Wood, Waxhaw, UNC Charlotte

Its scholarship program is open to current staff employed with the company for a continuous 12 months. It considers each student’s academic accomplishments, extracurricular activities, civic engagement and letters from references. The application also requires an essay that explores an educational or creative aspect of their employment.

Human Resources Manager Katie Sens said reading through scholarship applications is an exciting way to learn more about teammates.

“For many attending school within our geographic footprint, we offer a flexible schedule allowing them to work while completing their education,” Sens said. “As our scholarship winners go on to impressive accomplishments after graduation, we are delighted and humbled that Autobell was able to play a role in making their dreams come true.”

Autobell Car Wash has awarded more than $1.7 million in scholarship funding to over 1,700 qualifying applicants in the Carolinas, Virginia, Georgia and Maryland since the program’s inception in 2000.