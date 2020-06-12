Weddington Middle student recognized by gifted program

WEDDINGTON – Addison Board, a seventh-grader at Weddington Middle School, was recently honored for achieving a high score on the SAT.

Addison took the test as a participant in the Duke University Talent Identification Program. The nonprofit recognizes academically talented students and provides advanced learning opportunities.

Duke TIP invites a select group of academically gifted students to take the ACT or SAT each year. The highest scorers are invited to a ceremony. While ceremonies were postponed this year, Duke TIP provided students an at-home ceremony toolkit.