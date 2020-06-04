Union County school board revises 2020-21 calendar

MONROE – The Union County Board of Education approved revised school calendars for the 2020-21 school year during the June 2 meeting.

A new law requires North Carolina schools to have their first instructional day on Aug. 17. The law requires school districts to include five remote learning days in their 2020-21 calendars and end school no later than June 11, 2021.

The revised UCPS calendars now include a start date of Aug. 17 and an end date of May 28 for traditional schools.

Due to the scheduled Republican National Convention in Charlotte, UCPS will hold remote learning for students during the week of Aug. 24. These remote learning days could change at the discretion of the superintendent or school board.

Wolfe School, which typically operates year-round, will operate on the traditional school calendar for 2020-21.

Union County Early College, which follows a calendar in tandem with South Piedmont Community College, will begin school on Aug. 5.