Thales Academy Waxhaw to open July 20 for 2020-21

WAXHAW – Thales Academy plans to open its 10 campuses, including its Waxhaw one, for the first day of school on July 20 as scheduled for the first quarter of its year-round calendar.

The academy said each campus is preparing safe, in-person learning environments for the 2020-21 school year.

“We are so proud to be able to serve students back on campus this quarter so that they and their families feel confident in their continued academic and educational progress,” said Bethany Bateman, admissions counselor. “In this time of uncertainty for many school districts, we are glad to be able to offer educational strength and consistency for families at Thales Academy.”

Thales Academy students in North Carolina completed their final quarter of the 2019-20 school year virtually after the state ordered schools to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Schools received positive feedback on their virtual approach during those months. However, school officials said staff and families recognize the intangible benefits that the return to Thales Academy’s traditional model of in-person instruction offers to students and their families.

“We strongly believe that providing an in-person educational experience is of utmost importance for the well-being of our students and families,” said Josh Herring, dean of students. “Returning to school will help students to continue progressing academically and socially, promote positive mental health and allow our working parents to focus on their obligations to their employers.”

Thales Academy said it will follow all required practices in addition to adopting many recommended practices, based on necessity and feasibility for each campus. Thales Academy will continue to monitor conditions and adjust accordingly.

Want to enroll?

Tuition at Thales Academy costs $5,000 to 6,000 per year depending on grade and campus. Scholarships, discounts and payment plans are available to further reduce this cost. Thales Academy is offering a free modified version of its online K-5 coursework in a virtual trial. Families can submit a request form at www.ThalesAcademy.org/NCvirtual to gain access to the program.