Principal: Weddington grads faced adversity with courage

WEDDINGTON – Having two older sisters, Victoria Kopitsch said she had high expectations for her senior year at Weddington High School. But she did not anticipate a global pandemic cutting the school year short in March.

COVID-19 wiped out prom and several other senior activities. Kopitsch, student body president, admits she and other Weddington seniors felt at times they just wanted to graduate already and were over this year.

“I can say that I take it back,” Kopitsch said. “I would love to have one more day to walk around in those halls. Even though it ended faster than we wanted, we still managed to make memories that we’ll cherish forever.”

Kopitsch was among three students to speak during Weddington High School’s graduation June 25. The ceremony was one thing COVID-19 didn’t deprive seniors of this year as graduates and guests practiced social distancing outside.

One student speaker shared his obsession with Yu-Gi-Oh! cards growing up. For the longest time, he never had a winning deck from the hand-me-down cards his friends gave him. Eventually, he made the most of the cards he was dealt.

Principal Jay Jones encouraged guests to think back to the most memorable moments of their senior experience. He explained there’s a good chance the Class of 2020 missed out on some of those memories.

“In spite of that reality, this group of young men and women have faced this adversity with courage, with perseverance and a very positive collective attitude,” he said, adding the attitude exemplifies the “Weddington way.”

Weddington soccer coach Powell Williams provided funny commentary on senior quotes from the yearbook and gave shoutouts to several graduates in what he coined a half-time speech.

His speech was peppered with many lessons, including be happy with who you are, you’re only given what you earn and treat people with kindness.

Williams suggested graduates remember COVID as an acronym that stands for “Cooperation Over Violence In Disagreement.”