Porter succeeds McManus at Union County Early College

MONROE – Adrien Porter will take over for Stephanie McManus as principal at Union County Early College.

McManus is retiring at the end of the school year, closing the book on a career in education that includes stints at principal at Parkwood High (2013 to 2016), Poplin Elementary (2009 to 2013) and Wolfe School (2006 to 2009).

Porter’s resume consists of 17 years at Forest Hills High School. He taught at Forest Hills from 2002 to 2012 and served as assistant principal from 2012 to 2019.

He works as a site administrator with Union County Technical Academy.