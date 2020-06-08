More than 450 earn degrees at Wingate University

WINGATE – Although Wingate University has postponed its spring commencement until fall as a COVID-19 precaution, diplomas are being delivered to about 450 graduates.

The registrar’s office held a curbside pickup day May 21 in the parking lot of the Stegall Administration Building, where 110 graduates received their diplomas and congratulatory greetings from staff and a capped-and-gowned Victor E. Bulldog. Many others have received their diplomas by mail. All will be invited back to campus this fall for a traditional ceremony. Commencement is scheduled for Oct. 31 in the Academic Quad.

Residents who earned their doctor of pharmacy degrees at Wingate this spring are Katie Lea Britt of Mint Hill; Colbi Brooke Diggs of Peachland; Leyannie Hernandez of Waxhaw; Marcia Elizabeth Hooks of Indian Trail; Dennis John Stokes of Wingate; and Kasey Dawn Wheeler of Lancaster, S.C.

Nikki Nicole Miller of Pageland, S.C., earned her doctor of education in educational leadership; Kayla Dawn Boerner of Wingate earned a master of arts in elementary education; and Natallia Aleksandrovna Opalko of Monroe earned a master of business administration degree.

Area residents who earned bachelor’s degrees and their majors are listed below by hometown:

• Indian Trail – Joy Daniels Bailey, environmental biology; Sarah Baird, psychology; John Quinten Comer, criminal justice; Macie Elizabeth Estes, elementary education; Alyssa Marie Padilla, elementary education; Jordan Christine Rogers, marketing; Samantha Mae Smith, elementary education; and Lionel Andre Watson, marketing.

• Marshville – Kyndal Nicole Caskey, psychology; William Cole Edwards, religious studies; Brittani Leigh Evans, management; Andrew Bryan Little, mathematics business; Morgan Lee Medlock, nursing; Tristin C. Poulter, psychology; and Dennis Koleman Vonegidy, communication – sports broadcasting.

• Matthews – Jessica Madison Dula, community & commercial recreation; Tasbeel Khan, human services; Myriam Elisabeth Le Gall, music performance; Dennis James Lewis, human services and organizational communication; Emma Sink Swenson, criminal justice; and Kristin G. White, organizational communication & management.

• Monroe – Nidia Arieth Angeles, human services; Morgan Easley Black, organizational communication & management and human services; Karlie Shea Devenney, elementary education; Diareth Lizbeth Flores Nava, finance; Laura Abigail Gilbert, psychology; Cheyenne Rae Huntley, criminal justice; Gina Lea Kirch, exercise science fitness professional; Kerrigan Brooke Laney, management; Lynsey Morgan Lewis, biology; Floyd Anthony Louallen, sport management; Cathryn Rachel McCollum, biology; Timothy Lee McGomery, biology; Caitlin Marie Medlin, criminal justice and human services; Emily Elizabeth Misenheimer, biology; Elizabeth Moreno-Pulido, psychology; Douglas Alexis Peralta, fiance; Logan Polk, exercise science fitness professional; Caroline Elizabeth Rumley Rowell, chemistry and math; Gabrielle Marie Slabaugh, English; Cameron Smetak, management; Shelby Ann Thimios, psychology; Sarah Ann Thomas, human services; Spencer Leigh Thomas, human services; Mary Karsyn VonEgidy, elementary education; Emily Watkins, nursing; Hudson O’Brian West, biology 3+1; and Yessica M. Wild, biology.

• Unionville – Madison Claire Laney, human services; and Cristi Kay Pressley, communication – public relations.

• Waxhaw – Jessie-Naree Appleyard, psychology; Joshua Michael Karklin, accounting; Sierra Laney, human services; Sabrina Lynn Mangiapanella, biology; Monica Beth Oliviero, educational studies in language & literacy; Katrina Ivana Raia, accounting; Katherine Mycala Schoeppner, marketing; and Kiera Elizabeth Young, marketing.

• Weddington – Mary Katelyn Nethery, accounting; and Erin Alexandria November, political science.

• Wesley Chapel – Elizabeth Ann Honeycutt, management.

• Wingate – Elizabeth Jimenez-Rivera, history; Natalie Elizabeth Kigore, communication – public relations; Micah Kipchumba, accounting; Breann Marie Rushing, accounting; and Jonathan Alton Simpson, finance.

• Anson County – Anson County graduates who earned their bachelor’s degrees at Wingate this spring include Wadesboro residents Haley Danielle Black, educational studies in humanities; and Kayla N. Gregory, accounting; Peachland residents Phillip James Burns, biology; and Mallary Taylor Hanna, math and education; and Polkton residents Kelsie Lorraine Driggers, biology; and Garrett Alan Griffin, management.

• Stanly County – Stanly County graduates who earned bachelor’s degrees at Wingate this spring include Albemarle residents Daniel Crooker, accounting; Jonah Hatley, accounting; Abigail Miclaine Isenhour, nursing; and Stephen Christopher Misenheimer Jr., psychology; Locust residents Sarah Elizabeth Curlee, nursing; Bailey Ann Freeburn, mathematics business and religious studies; and Jessica Lynne VonCannon, sport management; Oakboro resident Brittney Jamieson Hopkins, psychology; and Stanfield resident Brennyn Kiker, human services.