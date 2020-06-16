Marshville student receives scholarship from credit union

RALEIGH – Aspen Birmingham, of Marshville, will use the Local Government Federal Credit Union Scholarship Award to study at UNC Charlotte.

Birmingham is one of 120 high school seniors and post-secondary students that will receive the funds to apply toward their education at the university, community or technical college of their choice.

“This is the 22nd consecutive year we have offered this scholarship,” LGFCU CEO Maurice Smith said. “It’s still a real pleasure to reward these fine adults for not only getting notable grades but also for finding the determination to take active roles in their communities”

The LGFCU Scholarship Award recognizes a student’s high achievement in extracurricular activities, as well as academic excellence by their having maintained a grade point average of 3.0 or higher.