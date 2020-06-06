Marshville Elementary gets new principal

MARSHVILLE – Union County Public Schools promoted Angela Foster to the role of principal at Marshville Elementary.

Foster has worked as an assistant principal at East Union Middle since 2017. Her resume includes four years as assistant principal at Monroe Middle School and 12 years teaching at the elementary school level.

Janna Licata began the school year as principal at Marshville Elementary, but she left in December after three years. Retired principal Scott Broome has led the school on an interim basis.