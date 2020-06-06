Kraftson returning to Weddington Elementary

WEDDINGTON – Principal Emily Kraftson is leaving Sandy Ridge Elementary to return to Weddington Elementary.

Kraftson joined Weddington Elementary in 2011 as a school counselor. She worked three years as assistant principal at Weddington before she was promoted to principal at Sandy Ridge in 2017.

Kraftson is one of UCPS’s best leaders, having been a finalist for Principal of the Year in 2018 and 2019.

Kristen Klein began the school year as Weddington’s principal but left after six years to serve as assistant principal at Union County Early College. Diane Adams, a retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools principal, has served as interim principal at Weddington since January.