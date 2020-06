WAXHAW – Award-winning educator Tracey Kerstetter is returning to Sandy Ridge Elementary to serve as principal.

Kerstetter, who has worked as assistant principal at Cuthbertson Middle since 2017, will take over for Emily Kraftson, who is leaving after three years for the principal vacancy at Weddington Elementary.

Kerstetter started working at Sandy Ridge in 2006, when she moved to North Carolina from Las Vegas. She was the school’s Teacher of the Year during 2009-10.