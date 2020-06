Graduations start June 22 at Union County Public Schools

MONROE – Union County Public Schools will honor nearly 3,500 graduates at ceremonies June 22 to 26 at stadiums with limited attendance for guests and social distancing procedures in place.

Ceremonies will be live streamed via the school’s YouTube page. Links to the YouTube pages can be accessed from the graduation schedule.

The schedule is as follows:

June 22

• Central Academy of Technology & Arts graduates at 8 a.m. at Porter Ridge High

• Forest Hills High graduates at 8 a.m. at Forest Hills High

• Porter Ridge High graduates at 8 p.m. at Porter Ridge High

• Wolfe School graduates at 9 a.m. at Wolfe School

June 23

• South Providence School graduates at 6 p.m. at CATA

• Union County Early College graduates at 8 a.m. at Porter Ridge High

June 24

• Marvin Ridge High Jgraduates at 8 a.m. at Marvin Ridge High

• Monroe High graduates at 8 p.m. at Monroe High

• Parkwood High graduates at 8 a.m. at Parkwood High

• Piedmont High graduates at 8 p.m. at Piedmont High

June 25

• Weddington High graduates at 8 a.m. at Weddington High

June 26

• Cuthbertson High graduates at 8 a.m. at Cuthbertson High

• Sun Valley High graduates at 8 p.m. at Sun Valley High

Rain dates have been set to reschedule ceremonies in the event of severe weather.