Union County residents joining UNCC’s Levine Scholars Program

CHARLOTTE – Twenty-one students from across the U.S., including two from Union County, have been selected to UNC Charlotte’s Levine Scholars Program, the university’s most prestigious scholarship.

Mia Nguyen, of Marvin Ridge High School, and Ifeoluwa Onasanya, of the North Carolina School of Science and Mathematics, are part of the program’s 11th class. Onasanya is from Waxhaw.

The program covers full tuition, housing, meals, books, summer experiences and other expenses. It saw the highest number of completed applications in its 11-year history, officials said.

“The response of top students from North Carolina and across the country continues to be outstanding,” Chancellor Philip Dubois said. “As with the program’s first 10 classes, the students who join us this fall as Levine Scholars are among the very best.”

Established in 2009 with a $9.3 million gift from Leon and Sandra Levine through their foundation, the Levine Scholars Program recruits high school students based on scholarship, ethical leadership and civic engagement.

The Levines made an additional $13 million gift in 2014, increasing the scholarship from 15 recipients to 20 each year beginning with the class of 2016.

“We continue to be impressed by the outstanding potential of the students who join the Levine Scholars Program,” said Leon Levine. “We look forward to watching them grow through their university experiences and see their ongoing impact in our community, region and nation.”