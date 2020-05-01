UCPS to air educational programming on UCTV Channel 16

MONROE – Union County Public Schools and Union County will provide at-home educational opportunities for elementary students during the school closure.

The programming, “Learning in the U,” will air on UCTV Channel 16. Short 15-minute lessons created by UCPS elementary teachers will support the district’s remote learning plan.

The first episode of “Learning in the U,” which is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. May 4, will consist of five lessons that cover math, science, reading and spelling. “Learning in the U” will continue to air content from 8 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, as well as 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, throughout the remainder of the school year.

“Learning in the U” may be particularly helpful to families with little to no internet access.

The district also provides weekly check-ins with teachers as well as optional online and print remote learning assignments to assist students with learning and reviewing new material.