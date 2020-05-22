UCPS mulls over $129.5M school bond referendum request

MONROE – Union County Public Schools is considering whether to ask the Union County Board of Commissioners to place a $129.5 million school bond referendum on the November election ballot.

Dave Burnett, facilities director for UCPS, presented a project list May 21 to the school board’s facilities committee.

The list included the design and construction of a replacement school for Forest Hills High ($81 million), a replacement school at East Elementary ($30.9 million), a five-classroom addition at Cuthbertson Middle ($1.8 million), and a fieldhouse and central plant addition to both Porter Ridge High ($1.5 million) and Marvin Ridge High ($1.5 million).

The list also included design work for repurposing the existing Forest Hills High for East Union Middle ($2.4 million), land and design work for a replacement school for Parkwood High ($6.7 million) and a bond contingency at 3% ($3.8 million).

“We would still want to have an agreement with the county as far as escalation rates would go,” Burnett told the committee.

Kathy Heintel, who chairs the committee, said the full board needs to have a conversation about the bond.

“I would love to do a bond this year,” Heintel said. “I think it’s the right thing to do for Forest Hills and for so many things on this project (list).”

School board member Matt Helms agreed.

“I think it’s a good idea,” he said. “See what they come back with. I think the timing is pretty good.”

The issue of a bond referendum came up during a joint meeting between the school board and county commission in February. County Manager Mark Watson advised school leaders to make the request soon so his staff can have time to vet it.

The school board is scheduled to meet June 2. District staff is expected to give a presentation to the full board.