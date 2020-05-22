UCPS examines development in Piedmont High School cluster

MONROE – Union County Public Schools reviewed residential development planned within the Piedmont High School cluster May 21 during the school board’s facilities committee meeting.

“You can see Piedmont is a very large attendance area – very rural, very spread out,” said Don Ogram Jr., planning manager for UCPS. “You can see children clustered a little bit in the Unionville area and then the bigger clusters are down along (U.S.) 74 along Rocky River Road.”

Ogram identified 731 units waiting to be built from five active developments and three planned projects in the Unionville Elementary portion of the cluster. The Oaks at Camden is the largest of the active subdivisions with 28 homes remaining to be built. Subdivisions in planning are the Ridge Road mixed-use development (258 units), Kellerton Place (228) and Olive Branch (186).

Porter Ridge Elementary is split between the Porter Ridge and Piedmont high school clusters. A total of 650 units are planned within the Piedmont cluster.

It has one active subdivision in Woodlands Creek with 11 of 86 houses remaining to be built. Five projects are in the planning stages including Redwood, a 119-unit townhome project. Subdivisions include Simpson Farms (194 units), Stewarts Crossing (173), Fowler Secrest (105) and Stewarts Creek (48).

The Fairview area has 114 units planned while New Salem has 19 in the works.

Ogram shared current enrollment data and building utilization for schools within the cluster:

• Fairview Elementary: 420 students, 67% utilization, one mobile classrooms

• New Salem Elementary: 243 students, 88% utilization, five mobile classrooms

• Porter Ridge Elementary: 573 students, 83% utilization, six mobile classrooms

• Unionville Elementary: 695 students, 104% utilization, four mobile classrooms

• Piedmont Middle: 987 students, 100% utilization, four mobile classrooms

• Piedmont High: 1,284 students, 80% utilization, zero mobile classrooms