Thales Academy adapts to remote learning

WAXHAW – Determined to keep students on pace to finish their grades without losing any learning time due to Gov. Roy Cooper’s statewide shutdown of schools, Thales Academy designed a remote learning program that includes virtual meetings with teachers and classmates, assignments and assessments.

“We are passionate about continuing to provide students the strong education they deserve and expect from Thales Academy, even in the midst of challenging circumstances,” founder Bob Luddy said. “We are so grateful for our dedicated teachers, administrators and parents, who have come together to help make this temporary transition to online learning a success.”

Thales Academy is offering a free modified version of its online K-5 coursework in a virtual trial module to other Waxhaw-area families so interested parents can sample the academy’s curriculum and supplement student learning.

“Our mission at Thales Academy has always been to provide the highest quality education at the lowest possible cost for as many children as possible,” Luddy said. “We hope by offering some virtual K-5 educational materials free of charge, Waxhaw-area families can help their children continue to grow academically during this time and experience our strong Thales Academy curriculum firsthand.”

Students do not have to commit to enrolling at Thales Academy to take advantage of the resource. Families can gain access through www.ThalesAcademy.org/NCvirtual.

Thales Academy has worked to maintain its curriculum via leveraging of technology in its remote learning program.

“Although there was indeed an initial learning curve for everyone to settle into the online classroom setup, we have heard overwhelmingly positive feedback from teachers, parents and students alike,” Dean of Students Josh Herring said.

Thales Academy instructs over 3,000 on eight campuses in the Charlotte and Raleigh areas. The school will open its first out-of-state campuses in Virginia and Tennessee this summer.