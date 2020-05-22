Monroe-area schools within UCPS have capacity

MONROE – Union County Public Schools examined residential development planned for the Monroe High School cluster May 21 at the school board’s facilities committee studies future growth trends.

Don Ogram Jr., planning manager for the school district, has identified 1,455 units waiting to be built from one active development and seven planned projects in the cluster.

The only active project is Willoughby Woods, which has 60 homes to be built within the 99-lot subdivision, according to the district. It is closest to Rocky River Elementary.

The Walter Bickett Elementary area could potentially see 1,072 units from Waxhaw Landing (500 units), Secrest Commons (495) and Alexander Commons (77) subdivisions.

“Those three subdivisions for the Walter Bickett area are right along Highway 75 as it goes past Walter Bickett Elementary,” Ogram said.

The Rocky River Elementary area has two subdivisions and a townhome project planned with a total of 248 potential units. The largest project is the Village at Rocky River subdivision with 180 units.

Medlin Forest is expected to bring 75 units near East Elementary.

Ogram shared current enrollment data and building utilization for schools within the cluster:

• Benton Heights Elementary: 535 students, 82% utilization, zero mobile classrooms

• East Elementary: 482 students, 91% utilization, six mobile classrooms

• Rocky River Elementary: 542 students, 82% utilization, 12 mobile classrooms

• Walter Bickett Elementary: 574 students, 73% utilization, zero mobile classrooms

• Monroe Middle: 902 students, 80% utilization, 11 mobile classrooms

• Monroe High: 992 students, 69% utilization, 10 mobile classrooms

“Monroe is a little different than most of our other clusters in that the upper levels tend to be smaller than the elementary levels,” Ogram said. “Demographically, that has a lot to do with the transient nature of much of the housing in the Monroe area. The higher the transient level of the housing, the more it trends towards younger children.”