Weddington Optimist Club awards computer scholarships

WEDDINGTON – The Optimist Club of Weddington announced winners of its 2020 computer laptop scholarship program.

Students were required to write essays on why they deserved the award and how the laptop will help them with their future goals. Club members judged the essays.

“All of the winners had very thoughtful essays,” President Bill Deter said. “This is a very talented group and they all have great opportunities ahead of them. I also want to thank our event chairman, Milton Sheffield, for leading this initiative during this complicated time of the COVID-19 virus.”

Winners were Marie Almeida, Cuthbertson; Alissa Alpaugh, Porter Ridge; Caleb Anderson, Weddington; Emma Baucom, Forest Hills; Zoe Helms, CATA; Laura Hinson, Piedmont; Joshua Holmes, Marvin Ridge; Irene Rojas, Union Academy; and Riya Nitesh Shah, Sun Valley.

The club launched the program in 1997 with a single laptop awarded to one student. Today, the program includes every high school in Union county.

The club also holds an oratorical contest, essay contest, breakfast with Santa and an improved students party.

Visit www.weddington-optimist.org for details.