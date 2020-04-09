UCPS providing protective gear to Atrium Health

MONROE – Teachers in Union County Public Schools plan to donate cloth masks, ear guards and headbands to Atrium Health locations in Union County.

Ten career readiness department teachers will start using their school’s 3D printers this week to produce ear guards and headbands for face masks and shields. Apparel and textile production teachers, have also committed to creating masks.

Students enrolled in drafting and apparel courses typically use the equipment used to make this protective gear.

“Once we received approval from the state level to do this, we’ve been working very hard to make this happen for our healthcare professionals,” said Brian Davis, director of career readiness. “I am also happy to say that everything we produce will stay right in our community.”

[Union County Weekly works hard to bring you local news.

Please consider making a small financial donation to help us add value to our community.]

Become a CMG Insider! Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter to stay on top of everything we are publishing in print and online, as well as what we’re sharing across our social media platforms. Click here to be added to the distribution list.