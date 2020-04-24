UCPS donates protective gear to Atrium Health Union

MONROE – Union County Public Schools delivered more than 1,000 protective gear items April 24 to Atrium Health Union.

Items included headbands for face masks and shields, ear guards and fabric face masks. Headbands attach to face shields that provide an additional layer of protection while ear guards prevent face masks from painfully rubbing on their ears.

Career Readiness teachers — from Porter Ridge, Sun Valley, Piedmont and Parkwood middle schools and Forest Hills, Marvin Ridge, Weddington, Sun Valley and Parkwood high schools – spent two weeks making the 3D-printed items and face masks. Students use the same equipment in drafting and apparel courses.