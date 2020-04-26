You are here: Home / Education / Scholarship recipients pay tribute to influential teachers

Scholarship recipients pay tribute to influential teachers

MONROE – The Union County Education Foundation has awarded 10 scholarships to seniors.

Recipients have filmed video tributes to teachers that play a key role in their education. Those videos will be played May 14 on the foundation’s Facebook page.

Recipients and their teachers are as follows:

Olivia Seighman, of CATA, pays tribute to Alison Cyphers.

Evan Schmitt, of CATA, pays tribute to Ethan King.

Katie Helms, of Forest Hills, pays tribute to Tim Stegall.

Jessica Guion, of Forest Hills, pays tribute to Jennifer Whitley.

Samantha Venturo, of Marvin Ridge High, pays tribute to Lisa Hall.

Kohen Goble, of Marvin Ridge High, pays tribute to Justin Jones.

Brittney Thompson, of Piedmont High, pays tribute to Juliet Banning.

Nicole Christy, of Porter Ridge High, pays tribute to Jennie Yearick.

Samuel O’Grady, of Sun Valley High, pays tribute to Chris Antony.

Kaitlyn Wesley, of Sun Valley High, pays tribute to Adam Tarlton.

