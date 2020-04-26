Scholarship recipients pay tribute to influential teachers

MONROE – The Union County Education Foundation has awarded 10 scholarships to seniors.

Recipients have filmed video tributes to teachers that play a key role in their education. Those videos will be played May 14 on the foundation’s Facebook page.

Recipients and their teachers are as follows:

• Olivia Seighman, of CATA, pays tribute to Alison Cyphers.

• Evan Schmitt, of CATA, pays tribute to Ethan King.

• Katie Helms, of Forest Hills, pays tribute to Tim Stegall.

• Jessica Guion, of Forest Hills, pays tribute to Jennifer Whitley.

• Samantha Venturo, of Marvin Ridge High, pays tribute to Lisa Hall.

• Kohen Goble, of Marvin Ridge High, pays tribute to Justin Jones.

• Brittney Thompson, of Piedmont High, pays tribute to Juliet Banning.

• Nicole Christy, of Porter Ridge High, pays tribute to Jennie Yearick.

• Samuel O’Grady, of Sun Valley High, pays tribute to Chris Antony.

• Kaitlyn Wesley, of Sun Valley High, pays tribute to Adam Tarlton.