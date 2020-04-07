Data Dive: Crime reported in Union County Public Schools

Union County Public Schools logged 281 crimes during the 2018-19 school year, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction’s recently released annual school crime and violence report.

State law requires schools track 16 specific crimes, including nine deemed dangerous and violent. UCPS only reported two such dangerous and violent crimes: a sexual assault at East Union Middle and sexual offense on Sun Valley High.

The report says the number and rate of crimes have declined statewide in recent years.

Crimes involving controlled substances, weapons and alcohol are the most frequently reported in high schools statewide, while elementary schools cite assault on school personnel and possession of a weapon as the top acts, according to the report.

The most frequent crime at UCPS was possession of a controlled substance, which the district logged 154 instances. This was followed by 69 crimes of possession of a weapon, 35 instances of assault on personnel and 17 crimes of possession of alcohol.

UCPS also reported three crimes of possession of a firearm or powerful explosive, as well as one case each of bomb threat, sexual assault and sexual offense.

Forest Hills High had the most crimes of any school in the district with 35. Monroe Middle had the second most crimes overall with 31. Western Union Elementary’s 12 crimes was the most among elementary schools and tied for seventh most overall.

Fourteen elementary schools reported no crimes: Antioch, East, Fairview, Hemby Bridge, Indian Trail, Marvin, New Salem, New Town, Rea View, Rock Rest, Unionville, Waxhaw, Weddington and Wingate. Shiloh Valley Primary and Wolfe School also reported no crimes.

Here is a look at crimes reported at other schools:

• Benton Heights Elementary: 4 crimes (3 possession of alcoholic beverage and 1 possession of a weapon)

• Central Academy of Technology and Arts: 6 crimes (5 possession of controlled substance and 1 possession of a weapon)

• Cuthbertson High: 11 crimes (1 assault on school personnel, 2 possession of alcoholic beverage, 6 possession of controlled substance and 2 possession of a weapon)

• Cuthbertson Middle: 3 crimes (1 possession of controlled substance and 2 possession of a weapon)

• East Union Middle: 26 crimes (3 assault on school personnel, 3 possession of alcoholic beverage, 12 possession of controlled substance, 3 possession of a firearm or powerful explosive, 4 possession of a weapon and 1 sexual assault)

• Forest Hills High: 35 crimes (2 assault on school personnel, 6 possession of alcoholic beverage, 24 possession of controlled substance and 3 possession of a weapon)

• Kensington Elementary: 1 crime (assault on school personnel)

• Marshville Elementary: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• Marvin Ridge High: 1 crime (possession of controlled substance)

• Marvin Ridge Middle: 2 crimes (assault on school personnel and possession of a weapon)

• Monroe High: 24 crimes (2 assault on school personnel, 17 possession of controlled substance and 5 possession of a weapon)

• Monroe Middle: 31 crimes (1 assault on school personnel, 18 possession of controlled substance and 12 possession of a weapon)

• Parkwood High: 12 crimes (9 possession of controlled substance and 3 possession of a weapon)

• Parkwood Middle: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• Piedmont High: 15 crimes (1 possession of alcoholic beverage, 9 possession of controlled substance and 5 possession of a weapon)

• Piedmont Middle: 7 crimes (1 bomb threat, 5 possession of controlled substance and 1 possession of a weapon)

• Poplin Elementary: 3 crimes (2 assault on school personnel and 1 possession of a weapon)

• Porter Ridge Elementary: 3 crimes (1 assault on school personnel and 2 possession of a weapon)

• Porter Ridge High: 9 crimes (1 possession of alcoholic beverage, 7 possession of controlled substance and 1 possession of a weapon)

• Porter Ridge Middle: 4 crimes (2 possession of controlled substance and 2 possession of a weapon)

• Prospect Elementary: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• Rocky River Elementary: 1 crime (assault on school personnel)

• Sandy Ridge Elementary: 3 crimes (3 assault on school personnel)

• Sardis Elementary: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• Shiloh Valley Elementary: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• South Providence: 8 crimes (8 possession of controlled substance)

• Stallings Elementary: 1 crime (assault on school personnel)

• Sun Valley High: 22 crimes (1 assault on school personnel, 15 possession of controlled substance, 5 possession of a weapon and 1 sexual offense)

• Sun Valley Middle: 6 crimes (1 possession of alcoholic beverage and 5 possession of a weapon)

• Union County Early College: 5 crimes (5 possession of controlled substance)

• Union Elementary: 4 crimes (3 assault on school personnel and 1 possession of a weapon)

• Walter Bickett Elementary: 4 crimes (4 possession of a weapon)

• Weddington High: 10 crimes (10 possession of controlled substance)

• Weddington Middle: 2 crimes (1 assault on school personnel and 1 possession of a weapon)

• Wesley Chapel Elementary: 1 crime (possession of a weapon)

• Western Union Elementary: 12 crimes (11 assault on school personnel and 1 possession of a weapon)

10 schools with most crimes 2018-19

• Forest Hills High: 35

• Monroe Middle: 31

• East Union Middle: 26

• Monroe High: 24

• Sun Valley High: 22

• Piedmont High: 15

• Parkwood High: 12

• Western Union Elementary: 12

• Cuthbertson High: 11

• Weddington High: 10