Union Academy senior earns appointment to Air Force Academy

MONROE – Union Academy senior Andrew Young has accepted an appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy – a goal he’s had since he was in third grade.

About eight years ago, he unknowingly got a boost in the right direction when he met a man at a Cracker Barrel restaurant who told him about the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary unit of the Air Force made up of retired military and civilian volunteers. Its missions include aerospace education, cadet programs and emergency services.

Young joined the Union County Composite Squadron based out of Cuthbertson High School as soon as he turned 12 years old and has moved up through the ranks to his present position as cadet commander.

For the last 10 months, he has trained and led 60 cadets in his unit.

Young has been trained in tactical and strategic levels of leadership and had the opportunity to put his public speaking skills to work weekly. He attributes much of his success as a leader to his involvement in the Civil Air Patrol.

“I’ve had the opportunity to learn and put into practice leadership skills that the average student does not get,” Young said.

The Air Force Academy is a university and military academy that prepares cadets for Air Force careers. Young will head to Colorado on June 25 for in-processing day where he will begin six weeks of basic cadet training.

In addition to college coursework, Young will also learn important military history and knowledge.

Acceptance into the academy is a lengthy process that involves an application, interview, fitness test, medical exam and nomination from a sitting congressman. Congressman Dan Bishop nominated Young for the honor.

