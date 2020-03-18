UCPS puts pause on school, but not learning amid coronavirus shutdown

MONROE – Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order closing K-12 public schools in North Carolina for at least two weeks, beginning March 16, to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Union County Public Schools has not been in session since March 12 when Superintendent Andrew Houlihan closed the district due to a county water boil advisory.

“The past week has been an unprecedented historical time in our county, our state, our nation and really in our world,” Houlihan said in a Facebook video directed at UCPS stakeholders. “The world as we have known it for many many decades – centuries – has drastically changed. As a result, we as a school system have had to make some pretty dramatic changes as well.”

Houlihan said district leaders have been thinking through what its plans will be over the coming days, adding the focus will be on the safety, well-being and health of children.

UCPS is rolling out digital resources for families and offering print packets for those without access to internet.

“It is really important during this time, you’re focusing on keeping your child’s brain working, going and energized – not just with academics but also with enrichment,” Houlihan told parents. “We want to take a whole-child approach here that during the next two weeks we’re focusing hard on not just reading, math, science and social studies, but also physical activity.”

UCPS has offered free meals during the school closure for children 18 years old and younger at four locations:

• Wingate Elementary, 301 Bivens St., Wingate.

• Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle, 601 E. Sunset Drive, Monroe.

• Sardis Elementary, 4416 Sardis Church Road, Monroe.

• Rocky River Elementary, 500 N. Rocky River Road, Monroe.

The grab-and-go meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. seven days a week at school entrances.