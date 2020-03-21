UCPS provides supplementary resources for elementary students

MONROE – Union County Public Schools is offering resources during the school closure to maintain learning while students are at home.

Remote learning opportunities are optional as the district’s priorities are the safety, health and well-being of students and staff.

In addition to digital resources available on the EmpowerED Family Portal, printed pre-kindergarten through fifth grade supplemental resources are available for elementary students.

Parents have the option to pick up resources on the following dates:

March 21

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., all elementary schools will distribute resources through a grab-and-go model.

March 23-25

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., resources will be available at the four UCPS meal sites: Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle, Sardis Elementary, Rocky River Elementary and Wingate Elementary.

March 23-25

From 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., resources will be available at the designated locations for schools listed below:

• Benton Heights Elementary School of the Arts: YWCA (500 S. Johnson St.).

• East Elementary: Winchester Community Center (1001 Winchester Ave.).

• Fairview Elementary: Wright Road/Lazy B Circle (Mill Grove Road) and Rock Hill Church Road.

• Porter Ridge Elementary: Monticello Drive (Monroe) and Tradd Circle/Brekonridge Center Drive (Monroe).

• Rock Rest Elementary: Riverside, Willow Oaks and Sutton Park.

• Rocky River Elementary: Nottingham Apartments, Chase Apartments and St. Johns Forest.

• Sardis Elementary: Suburban Estates, Spring Harvest and Intersecting Roads.

• Unionville Elementary: East East Avenue and Stafford Street.

• Walter Bickett Elementary: Icemorlee Street Apartments, Old Concord/Phifer Street and Old Charlotte Avenue.

• Wingate Elementary: Bob White Circle, Glencroft and Berryhill.

