UCPS announces Sweet Sixteen in Books and Brackets

MONROE – Union County Public Schools unveiled winners from the first round of action from its Books and Brackets challenge, prompting celebrations across the district.

Schools advancing to the second round (Sweet Sixteen) of the reading competition were Benton Heights, Fairview, Hemby Bridge, Indian Trail, Kensington, Marvin, New Town, Rock Rest, Sandy Ridge, Sardis, Shiloh Valley, Stallings, Union, Unionville, Wesley Chapel, Western Union.

Here are Tweets representing the best of the first-round action.

Celebrating reading today- Guest Readers visited classes! Delighted to welcome Dr. Houlihan, who read to Kindergarten students! Today’s celebration kicked off March Reading Madness and Books & Brackets!#UCPSLibraryLife #UCPSBooksandBrackets @AGHoulihan @mrmsmedia @tdchilders pic.twitter.com/YMgge6s5td — Kimberly Kovach (@kksunshine03) March 6, 2020

Getting creative and editing videos is one of my favorite ways to energize students. Get excited @NewTownES –a special #UCPSBooksandBrackets commercial airs today on WNTE! Thanks @OlszewskiStevie for your energy and leadership. @AGHoulihan @UCPS_MonroeNC #teamUCPS pic.twitter.com/PrWFsc0hAz — Renee Cunningham (@MrsPageTurner) March 5, 2020