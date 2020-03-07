UCPS announces Sweet Sixteen in Books and Brackets

MONROE – Union County Public Schools unveiled winners from the first round of action from its Books and Brackets challenge, prompting celebrations across the district.
Schools advancing to the second round (Sweet Sixteen) of the reading competition were Benton Heights, Fairview, Hemby Bridge, Indian Trail, Kensington, Marvin, New Town, Rock Rest, Sandy Ridge, Sardis, Shiloh Valley, Stallings, Union, Unionville, Wesley Chapel, Western Union.
Here are Tweets representing the best of the first-round action.
So proud of our Stallions!!! We made the Sweet 16!!! Keep on reading!!! #ucpsbooksandbrackets @UCPS_MonroeNC @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/qpIMqRvKbo
— StallingsElementary (@StallingsES) March 6, 2020
Sweet Sixteen! Go UNES. #UCPSBooksandBrackets @AGHoulihan #BetheBest pic.twitter.com/xME8pjItaC
— Union Elementary (@UnionESNC) March 6, 2020
Celebrating reading today- Guest Readers visited classes! Delighted to welcome Dr. Houlihan, who read to Kindergarten students! Today’s celebration kicked off March Reading Madness and Books & Brackets!#UCPSLibraryLife #UCPSBooksandBrackets @AGHoulihan @mrmsmedia @tdchilders pic.twitter.com/YMgge6s5td
— Kimberly Kovach (@kksunshine03) March 6, 2020
Our fifth graders reading with second graders this morning for Read Across America week! #UCPSBooksandBrackets @AGHoulihan @Renee_McKinnon1 @UCPS_MonroeNC pic.twitter.com/pz8wBtBD5H
— Rocky River ES (@RockyRiverES_NC) March 6, 2020
Thanks @Hornets and @Lil_richye for getting us excited about reading and bringing the Book Bus to Poplin to celebrate#UCPSBooksandBrackets today! @AGHoulihan @jttopp @UCPS_MonroeNC @KateEarp pic.twitter.com/PLYa8w0XrF
— Poplin Elementary (@PoplinES_NC) March 5, 2020
Getting creative and editing videos is one of my favorite ways to energize students.
Get excited @NewTownES –a special #UCPSBooksandBrackets commercial airs today on WNTE!
Thanks @OlszewskiStevie for your energy and leadership. @AGHoulihan @UCPS_MonroeNC #teamUCPS pic.twitter.com/PrWFsc0hAz
— Renee Cunningham (@MrsPageTurner) March 5, 2020
PBJ in one hand and a book in the other! @WesleyChapelES is working hard to advance to the Sweet 16 in our #UCPSBooksandBrackets challenge! #TeamUCPS @AGHoulihan pic.twitter.com/xFTFUGncSX
— Union County Schools (@UCPS_MonroeNC) March 4, 2020
Reading engaging books for Books and Brackets while enjoying our lunch! #UCPSBooksandBrackets @AGHoulihan @KensingtonES_NC pic.twitter.com/YH7q4kYEOK
— Angela Urbina (@angelacurbina) March 2, 2020
Books & Brackets!!! Going for the win @EastES_NC @UCPS_MonroeNC @AGHoulihan @Renee_McKinnon1 #UCPSBooksandBrackets #ucps pic.twitter.com/Dz9NIn5kLn
— MGoode (@jonandmichelleg) February 29, 2020
