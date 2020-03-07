You are here: Home / Education / UCPS announces Sweet Sixteen in Books and Brackets

UCPS announces Sweet Sixteen in Books and Brackets

MONROE – Union County Public Schools unveiled winners from the first round of action from its Books and Brackets challenge, prompting celebrations across the district.

Schools advancing to the second round (Sweet Sixteen) of the reading competition were Benton Heights, Fairview, Hemby Bridge, Indian Trail, Kensington, Marvin, New Town, Rock Rest, Sandy Ridge, Sardis, Shiloh Valley, Stallings, Union, Unionville, Wesley Chapel, Western Union.

Here are Tweets representing the best of the first-round action. 

 

 

 

