Thales Academy adding junior high

WAXHAW – Thales Academy is expanding its Waxhaw campus to offer junior high grades.

Thales Academy’s Waxhaw campus opened in 2018 serving kindergarten through fifth grade. It is part of a network of over 10 campuses in North Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee, which instruct over 3,000 students.

Thales Academy Waxhaw will add sixth grade for the 2020-21 school year. It will continue to add a grade each year through eighth grade.

“We are excited to be expanding our campus to offer our successful Thales Academy junior high curriculum to Waxhaw-area families,” says Kelsey Zoda, administrator of Thales Academy Waxhaw. “Our students will benefit from our curriculum’s natural progression from a strong foundation of knowledge built through our Direct Instruction curriculum in the elementary years to a rigorous Classical Curriculum, which sharpens critical thinking skills and encourages increased independence in the junior high years.”

Thales Academy Waxhaw is offering an “Early Ambassadors Discount” for any students that begin sixth grade at Waxhaw in 2020-21, which will reduce the usual $6,000 annual junior high tuition to $5,000, the same price as the current K-5 rate. With an early pay discount, this can be further reduced to $4,700 if tuition is paid in full before the start of the school year.

The tuition rate includes all materials and technology.

“We are excited to offer a K-8 model, which will allow for developmentally appropriate older student responsibilities, such as transitioning to lockers, utilizing passing periods and an eight-period school day, and personal iPads for use at home and school, while also offering a stable school experience for our students from kindergarten through their formative middle school years,” Zoda said.

Want to learn more?

Visit www.ThalesAcademy.org or email waxhawinfo@thalesacademy.org for details about the school as well as how to tour the campus.