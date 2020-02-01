UCPS registers tots for kindergarten beginning Feb. 3

MONROE – Union County Public Schools will open kindergarten registration Feb. 3 for the 2020-21 school year.

Union County parents of children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31 are encouraged to visit the school their child will attend to register for kindergarten. Schools are hosting open houses and tours.

Parents can find more information about what is needed to sign students up for kindergarten, a list of frequently asked questions and other resources at www.ucps.k12.nc.us/Page/2760.