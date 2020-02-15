Optimist Club of Weddington sponsors oratorical contest

WEDDINGTON – The Optimist Club of Weddington is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Just Imagine a World without Boundaries” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for 2019-20.

The club will judge speeches based on content. Three winners will receive cash awards and have the opportunity to advance to more competitive rounds culminating in the world championship at Saint Louis University.

The club contest for Weddington will be held March 26 at Siler Presbyterian Church in Wesley Chapel. The deadline to register is March 12. The contest is open to students under age 19 as of Oct. 1, 2019.

Students can learn more about the contest by contacting their school or event chairman Greg Babineau at gregbabineau@gmail.com.

“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Club President Bill Deter said. “The oratorical contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”

The Optimist Club of Weddington has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical Contest for over 25 years.