Marvin Ridge schools see less housing pressure

MONROE – Union County Public Schools put residential development within the Marvin Ridge cluster under the microscope Feb. 19 as the school board’s facilities committee continues to study future growth trends.

Don Ogram Jr., planning manager for the school district, has identified 314 units waiting to be built from 13 active developments and two planned projects in the cluster. The two subdivisions in planning are Oakton (a 55-and-older duplex project with 46 units) and Towns at Audrey Park (a 30-unit townhome project).

“If you look at the number to be built, that’s an order of magnitude less than what we have seen in the Sun Valley, Porter Ridge and Weddington clusters,” Ogram told the committee.

“The active subdivisions, for the most part, do not have a lot of houses left in each of them,” he added. “In most of the cases, those subdivisions are building out fairly slowly.”

The largest active subdivision is Oldenburg, a 122-home neighborhood within the Marvin Elementary boundary. It has 102 homes left to build, according to Ogram.

He also shared current enrollment data and building utilization for schools within the cluster:

• Marvin Elementary: 768 students, 105% utilization, 0 mobile classrooms

• Rea View Elementary: 688 students, 95% utilization, 3 mobile classrooms

• Sandy Ridge Elementary: 678 students, 96% utilization, 3 mobile classrooms

• Marvin Ridge Middle: 1,445 students, 103% utilization, 5 mobile classrooms

• Marvin Ridge High: 1842 students, 100% utilization, 0 mobile classrooms

He’s not as worried about this cluster, however, because fewer students are enrolled at the earliest grade levels. For example, kindergarten has 150 fewer students than fifth grade and 12th grade.

“As the smaller cohorts move through, it does appear at this point again with the reduced development pressure, the Marvin Ridge schools should go in the trend [enrollment consultant] Dr. [Jerome] McKibben forecast two or three years ago,” Ogram said. “It is going to go down. I think we are in relatively good shape with Marvin Ridge in the future.”