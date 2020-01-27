Union Academy hires headmaster

MONROE – John D. Marshall will become headmaster of Union Academy beginning July 1, the school announced today.

Marshall has worked more than 30 years in K-12 education. He currently serves as chief operating officer for Brandon Hall School, a co-educational boarding and day school in Atlanta for grades six through 12 with students from 28 countries and 10 states. For more than a dozen years he served as headmaster at three schools and in senior administrative roles at several others.

His father, J. Stanley Marshall, was the president of Florida State University and in the 1990s became a leading proponent for school choice and charter schools in Florida.

“I have been blessed, at this stage of my career in education, to have the opportunity to advance my father’s legacy in public education by investing in Union Academy, a charter school that seeks to develop the whole child,” Marshall said. “Academic excellence and character development should not be mutually exclusive, and Union Academy has a clear and powerful mission to develop the whole child.”

Jack James, who chairs the school’s board of directors, spoke of Marshall’s K-12 experience.

“His diverse educational background and collaborative leadership style go hand in hand with the UA mission of educating the whole child through challenge, character and community,” James said. “We are excited to begin this next journey with Mr. Marshall and continue moving UA in a positive direction by improving educational outcomes and enhancing our relationships with the community.”

Marshall is Union Academy’s fifth headmaster in the school’s 20-year history.

The selection is the result of a six-month local and national search with the assistance of Carney Sandoe & Associates. The school used focus groups of staff, parents, students and community members to refine the search. Two finalists visited the campus and met with stakeholder groups, with Marshall emerging as the hire.