Sandy Ridge student wins UCPS Spelling Bee

MONROE – Breezing through 16 rounds, spelling words such as “tarpaulin” and “dactylic” with relative ease, Alexia Vega Franceschi won the 2020 Union County Public Schools Spelling Bee on Jan. 24.

Alexia, a fourth-grader at Sandy Ridge Elementary, won the event for the second consecutive year by correctly spelling the word “ganglion.”

“I am very excited. I wasn’t that nervous until I got to my last word,” Alexia said. “My sister helped me study the words so that I could be ready for today.”

Alexia’s sister, Eva, won the UCPS Spelling Bee in 2018 and went on to compete at the National Spelling Bee later that year. Eva attends Marvin Ridge High.

Each of the district’s 38 elementary and middle schools sent their champions to the UCPS Spelling Bee. For two hours, parents, principals and family members held their breath as the spellers plowed through rounds spelling words such as transmogrify, gladiatorial, pruritus and ecclesiology.

By the 11th round, Alexia began a head-to-head competition with Weddington Middle student Daniel Wei, which lasted another five rounds. No stranger to spelling bees, Daniel was UCPS’s champion in 2017 and first runner-up in 2019.

“I was excited at first but as the rounds continued, I started to get nervous. There was a lot of tough competition this year,” Daniel said. “I studied a lot to prepare. I’m going to try to come back again next year.”

Alexia will represent UCPS at a regional spelling bee.

Spelling bee participants

Antioch Elementary: Pranav Premkumar

Benton Heights Elementary: Ana Ramos

Cuthbertson Middle: Manvel Gevorgyan

East Elementary: Marisol Flores Martinez

East Union Middle: Gabrielle Snuggs

Fairview Elementary: Emily Nunez-Rivera

Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle: Malik Simpson

Hemby Bridge Elementary: Ike Burch

Indian Trail Elementary: Anugraha Sibu

Kensington Elementary: Duncan Cannon

Marshville Elementary: Annabel Ortiz

Marvin Elementary: Ashita Munugala

Marvin Ridge Middle: David Peterson

New Salem Elementary: Lane Stegall

New Town Elementary: Reem Obeid

Parkwood Middle: Giana Hasbun

Piedmont Middle: John Curtis Flynn

Poplin Elementary: Benjamin Conway

Porter Ridge Elementary: Brihanna Ashcraft

Porter Ridge Middle: Garrett Lents

Prospect Elementary: Miley Thomas

Rea View Elementary: Silas Mayer

Rock Rest Elementary: Blanca Castro Ocampos

Rocky River Elementary: Khloe Hall

Sandy Ridge Elementary: Alexia Vega Franceschi

Sardis Elementary: Reece Montgomery

Shiloh Valley Elementary: Mariella Clark

Stallings Elementary: Rishabh Thatte

Sun Valley Middle: Christopher Cornejo

Union Elementary: Alli Mullis

Unionville Elementary: Reese Kiser

Walter Bickett Elementary: Desmond Robertson

Waxhaw Elementary: Macy Otwell

Weddington Elementary: Mahir Balagovind

Weddington Middle: Daniel Wei

Wesley Chapel Elementary: Elijah Singh

Western Union Elementary: Kendle Griffin

Wingate Elementary: Jacob Mascorro