Sandy Ridge student wins UCPS Spelling Bee

MONROE – Breezing through 16 rounds, spelling words such as “tarpaulin” and “dactylic” with relative ease, Alexia Vega Franceschi won the 2020 Union County Public Schools Spelling Bee on Jan. 24.
Alexia, a fourth-grader at Sandy Ridge Elementary, won the event for the second consecutive year by correctly spelling the word “ganglion.”
“I am very excited. I wasn’t that nervous until I got to my last word,” Alexia said. “My sister helped me study the words so that I could be ready for today.”
Alexia’s sister, Eva, won the UCPS Spelling Bee in 2018 and went on to compete at the National Spelling Bee later that year. Eva attends Marvin Ridge High.
Each of the district’s 38 elementary and middle schools sent their champions to the UCPS Spelling Bee. For two hours, parents, principals and family members held their breath as the spellers plowed through rounds spelling words such as transmogrify, gladiatorial, pruritus and ecclesiology.
By the 11th round, Alexia began a head-to-head competition with Weddington Middle student Daniel Wei, which lasted another five rounds. No stranger to spelling bees, Daniel was UCPS’s champion in 2017 and first runner-up in 2019.
“I was excited at first but as the rounds continued, I started to get nervous. There was a lot of tough competition this year,” Daniel said. “I studied a lot to prepare. I’m going to try to come back again next year.”
Alexia will represent UCPS at a regional spelling bee.
Spelling bee participants
Antioch Elementary: Pranav Premkumar
Benton Heights Elementary: Ana Ramos
Cuthbertson Middle: Manvel Gevorgyan
East Elementary: Marisol Flores Martinez
East Union Middle: Gabrielle Snuggs
Fairview Elementary: Emily Nunez-Rivera
Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle: Malik Simpson
Hemby Bridge Elementary: Ike Burch
Indian Trail Elementary: Anugraha Sibu
Kensington Elementary: Duncan Cannon
Marshville Elementary: Annabel Ortiz
Marvin Elementary: Ashita Munugala
Marvin Ridge Middle: David Peterson
New Salem Elementary: Lane Stegall
New Town Elementary: Reem Obeid
Parkwood Middle: Giana Hasbun
Piedmont Middle: John Curtis Flynn
Poplin Elementary: Benjamin Conway
Porter Ridge Elementary: Brihanna Ashcraft
Porter Ridge Middle: Garrett Lents
Prospect Elementary: Miley Thomas
Rea View Elementary: Silas Mayer
Rock Rest Elementary: Blanca Castro Ocampos
Rocky River Elementary: Khloe Hall
Sandy Ridge Elementary: Alexia Vega Franceschi
Sardis Elementary: Reece Montgomery
Shiloh Valley Elementary: Mariella Clark
Stallings Elementary: Rishabh Thatte
Sun Valley Middle: Christopher Cornejo
Union Elementary: Alli Mullis
Unionville Elementary: Reese Kiser
Walter Bickett Elementary: Desmond Robertson
Waxhaw Elementary: Macy Otwell
Weddington Elementary: Mahir Balagovind
Weddington Middle: Daniel Wei
Wesley Chapel Elementary: Elijah Singh
Western Union Elementary: Kendle Griffin
Wingate Elementary: Jacob Mascorro
