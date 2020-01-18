Poplin Elementary ready to explain kindergarten

INDIAN TRAIL – Poplin Elementary School has released kindergarten open house and tour information for the 2020-21 school year.

Information packets will be available in the front office beginning Feb. 3.

Kindergarten open houses take place Feb. 4 (3:30 to 4 p.m.), Feb. 13 (5 to 5:30 p.m.) and Feb. 24 (6 to 6:30 p.m.) in the media center. Tours are available for 30 minutes after each open house.

Kindergarten tours also will be held every Wednesday in February from 8 to 9 a.m.

Visit www.ucps.k12.nc.us/poplin to register.