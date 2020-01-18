LendEDU ranks Wingate tops in state for financial aid

WINGATE – Wingate University is ranked No. 1 in North Carolina and No. 49 nationally in terms of providing financial aid to students, according to LendEDU.

The college-loan site used 2017-18 data from Peterson’s Undergraduate Financial Aid Database and National Center for Education Statistics’ Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, to rank 829 colleges and universities. It considered to need-based financial aid (60%), non-need-based aid (34%) and international aid (6%) to create composite scores.

Donors such as Charlotte lawyer Porter Byrum have helped students receive a Wingate education. Byrum gave nearly $21 million to the Wingate in 2011 and $36.5 million upon his death in 2017. Most of that money provided aid to those in need.

Also, the Gateway Scholarship program, begun last year, helps students who earn an associate degree at South Piedmont Community College attend Wingate for a reduced cost.