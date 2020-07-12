Waxhaw resident performing on virtual talent search

WAXHAW – Amelia Rose Cook, 13, of Waxhaw, will be one of the contestants performing July 12 during the “Celebration of Music,” a virtual talent search showcasing the best young musical talent across America.

Contestants are vying for an opportunity to appear on the “Music Hangs with eTHAn” YouTube show and be part of the 2021 PBS show “Celebration of Music” filmed in Los Angeles.

Two winners will be selected to advance to Los Angeles for the national episode. One winner is selected by the producers. One winner is selected by the largest number of viewer votes.

The Celebration of Music concept was inspired by Ethan Bortnick and his desire to give young musicians the same opportunities PBS afforded him. TikTok stars McKenzi Brooke and Reif Harrison host the virtual event.