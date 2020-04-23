Say what? Readers sound off on potentially lifting the stay-at-home order

News that Union County commissioners were wanting to write the governor in hopes he lifts the stay-at-home order generated a lot of discussion on Facebook yesterday. Here are a few of the points readers made in the comments:

Union County up to 182 cases with 6 deaths as of 4/22. Up from 50 cases on 4/1. Still going up – not time to open. Not enough testing, not enough PPE. — Candace Wilson

This would be a HUGE mistake!!! Union County, actually NC and a lot if the country, is not ready. As a person with an underlying condition, this scares me for both myself and my 8-year-old son. — Allison Bluemke

I am just wondering how the businesses that open will fare as far as having customers. I for one am not rushing out to the mall or restaurants. If they are not doing a lot of business how will they pay their employees? — Sandy Bell Small

Let us not forget that the lockdowns were never supposed to prevent people from getting Covid-19. It was ONLY intended to slow the transmission (temporarily) to make sure we don’t overwhelm the hospitals. — Dana GA

#ReopenNC if you think it’s too soon then stay home! It’s time to open up and get back to life! — Melissa Grant Anderson

Wal-Mart, Lowe’s and foodlion are packed, but we can’t even go to church. There’s something wrong with this picture! — Jan Starnes Wright

Make it mandatory that people wear masks, practice all preventative measures and open it! — Stephen Charles Gibson