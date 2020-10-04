Heritage festival chooses winning shirt design

MONROE – Susan Yost, of Marshville, won the 2020 Virtual Union County Heritage Festival Wild Turkey 5K Trail Run and Walk T-shirt design contest.

Her design was used on the front of T-shirts for the festival and the 5K.

Her winning design features four brightly colored turkeys individually colored in red, pink, yellow and purple with the text in the same mix of colors.

Prizes for the winning entry included a cash award of $100, two free T-shirts with the winning design, artist’s name on the T-shirt, and special recognition on the festival website and Facebook.

The festival was held Sept. 19.

