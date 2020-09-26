Indian Trail registering families for Halloween Bingo

INDIAN TRAIL – Even though the Town of Indian Trail had to cancel the annual Halloween Spooktacular, families can still enjoy a fun, safe and free event with drive-in style Halloween Bingo.

Families can register for one of four HalloWINGO time slots: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at Chestnut Square Park. Advance registration is required.

Each family will receive coupons/offers from local businesses. For every round of Bingo played, a winner will receive a bag of candy and other fun prizes.

Pleasant Plains Dental is sponsoring the event. Other businesses interested in being a part of the event can provide a coupon/offer that will be given away to 500 families. Call 704-821-8114 to sign up to participate as a vendor.

“This year’s Halloween event has to look a little different, but it’s going to be just as fun – and with just as much candy to go around!” said Hayden Kramer, parks and recreation manager. “HalloWINGO allows us to have a fun event for our families while still providing a way for local businesses to get involved.”

Visit www.itsparksandrec.com for details.

Other pivoting events

• Matthews – The Matthews Artwalk & MusicFest will go virtual this year. The Matthews Chamber of Commerce is calling for artists and crafters to participate in the event, which will span Oct. 3 to 17. Novant Health will be the sponsor.

• Mint Hill – Usually Mint Hill holds a scarecrow decorating contest as part of its fall festival. With the festival canceled, the contest elevates to a standalone event. The community can drive around to see who has the most impressive scarecrows. At least 55 entries have been submitted for the third annual event, sponsored by Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center.