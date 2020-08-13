COVID-19 claims Waxhaw’s Autumn Treasures festival

WAXHAW – The town is canceling the 2020 Autumn Treasures/Grill’n & Chill’n BBQ Cook-off scheduled for Oct. 9 to 11 due to state restrictions on mass gatherings and the challenges of holding large-scale events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even if the state’s mass gathering limit for outdoor events was increased from 25 to 250, “the complexity would be extremely difficult for our small staff of eight to manage,” according to a statement from the town.

Vendors, concessionaires, sponsors and BBQ teams previously registered will receive refunds.

Autumn Treasures is one of Waxhaw’s signature festivals. Organizers announced the next event will be held Oct. 8 to 10, 2021 in downtown Waxhaw.

The town still plans to hold its Fright Night Halloween event, scheduled for Oct. 24, by converting it into a reverse parade format, in which the public drives through a route in which entertainers are parked six feet apart.